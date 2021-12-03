France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — France has announced the signing of a lucrative armaments contract for the sale of 80 of its upgraded Rafale warplanes to the United Arab Emirates. Manufacturer Dassault Aviation said the UAE is buying the upgraded F4 version of its multi-role combat aircraft. The French Defense Ministry said Friday’s deal is worth 16 billion euros and is France’s largest-ever weapons contract for export. There was no immediate confirmation of the contract from Emirati officials. The deal offers a shot in the arm for France’s defense industry after the collapse of a $66 billion contract for Australia to buy 12 French submarines. French President Emmanuel Macron is in the Emirates on the first stop of a two-day visit to the Gulf.