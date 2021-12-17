How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, marking their third losing week in the last four. Banks, technology companies and industrials all helped pull major indexes lower Friday. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all fell. After pushing the S&P 500 to a record high last week, investors have been taking money off the table as the Federal Reserve moves to dial back stimulus and fight inflation with interest rate increases starting some time next year.