Millennial Money: How one-income couples can remain equals

By SARA RATHNER of NerdWallet

Because of the pandemic, many two-income couples became one-income couples thanks to caregiving obligations or long-term unemployment. That can be a tough adjustment for anyone who previously earned an income and had financial independence in their relationship. Couples need to prepare for such a large shift in their day-to-day lives by rethinking their budget and division of labor. But they also need to deal with the emotional challenges, like feelings of resentment or entitlement. To succeed, you need to communicate often and respect the viewpoints of both the working and nonworking partner.