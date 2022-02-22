Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply

By ARITZ PARRA and DAVID McHUGH

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. The crisis shows Europe’s vulnerability after years of limited progress in allowing affordable gas and electricity to flow across borders while diversifying suppliers and reaching climate goals. As renewables like solar and wind are slowly built up and coal and other fossil fuels are phased out, Europe needs natural gas. With gas reserves dropping and concerns a war could interrupt flows from Russia, the European Union is focused is getting liquefied natural gas from the U.S., Qatar and elsewhere until renewables catch up.