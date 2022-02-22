World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine

By RAF CASERT and FOSTER KLUG

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders are getting over the shock of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering his forces into separatist regions of Ukraine and they are focusing on producing as forceful a reaction as possible. Germany made the first big move Tuesday and took steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. The West insisted Putin’s bold move violated countless international agreements and since the words of diplomacy had failed it was time to move towards action. Western powers have long made it clear that the fate of Ukraine wasn’t worth a hot and direct military confrontation with Russia and the potential of a world war. So sanctions are the option to crystalize their anger at the moment.