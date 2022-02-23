Subaru buyers caught in right-to-repair fight over its cars

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

Driving a rugged Subaru through snowy weather is a rite of passage for some New Englanders, whose region is a top market for the Japanese automaker. So it was a surprise when Massachusetts dealerships started selling Subaru’s line of 2022 vehicles without a key ingredient: in-car wireless technology that connects drivers to music, navigation, roadside assistance and crash-avoiding sensors. Subaru and Kia disabled their “telematics” systems rather than run afoul of a voter-backed law to give independent mechanics more access to a car’s repair data. It mirrors a broader battle over who has the “right to repair” increasingly complex electronic products — from iPhones to tractors.