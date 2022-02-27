Nepal approves contentious US aid grant despite protests

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s Parliament has approved a contentious half-billion-dollar aid grant from the United States despite protests both inside the legislature and on the streets. The government was able to convince enough lawmakers to approve the proposal following a brief debate. The Parliament speaker on Sunday announced there was support of a majority of members through a voice vote. Opposition to the aid package, which was initially sought by Nepal, comes mainly from Communist parties, two of which are part of the coalition government. For several days, protesters have violently clashed with police. Riot police responded with tear gas and water canons. Protesters claim conditions in the grant agreement will prevail over Nepal’s laws and threaten the country’s sovereignty.