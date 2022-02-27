Rescue underway after China mine collapse traps 14 workers

BEIJING (AP) — A rescue operation is underway to rescue 14 workers trapped in a coal mine in southwestern China. The roof of a mine shaft in Guizhou province collapsed on Friday morning. State broadcaster CCTV says more than 500 rescuers and over 80 emergency vehicles have been dispatched to the site. The rescue operation has been challenging as the roof caved in about 2 miles from the entrance of the mine, and the collapsed area is considerably large. Rescuers are attempting to excavate alongside the mine’s walls from the exit side. As of Saturday evening, rescuers managed to make a headway of only about 23 feet. The head of the team is quoted as saying that workers must race against time to rescue the trapped miners.