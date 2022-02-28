A free-for-all but no crippling cyberattacks in Ukraine war

By ALAN SUDERMAN and FRANK BAJAK

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Russia has some of the best hackers in the world, but in the early days of the war in Ukraine, its ability to create mayhem through malware hasn’t had much of a noticeable impact. Instead, it’s Ukraine that’s marshalled sympathetic volunteer hackers in an unprecedented collective global effort to make the Kremlin pay for making war on its neighbor. It’s a kind of cyber free-for-all that experts say risks escalating a moment already fraught with extraordinary danger after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on alert. The kind of devastating cyberattacks thought likely to accompany a large-scale Russian military invasion haven’t happened.