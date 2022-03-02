Germany to give $720 million to Holocaust survivors globally

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — An organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis says Germany has agreed to extend another $720 million (647 million euros) to provide supportive services for vulnerable Holocaust survivors. The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, also referred to as the Claims Conference, said Wednesday that the money will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations globally. The organization says the additional funds constitute the largest amount ever allocated for the Claims Conference for welfare services in a single year. It estimates the money will pay for services for approximately 120,000 impoverished Holocaust survivors.