Britain pledging to respond to war, cost-of-living crisis

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief is pledging to respond to Russia’s war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living crisis hitting working families when he delivers his spring budget statement Wednesday. Rishi Sunak didn’t offer details on specific policy proposals but said Britain would continue its “unwavering” support for Ukraine and seek to strengthen the domestic economy to counter the threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sunak has come under increasing pressure to announce further measures to help consumers facing what one economist has called “the biggest year-on-year fall in household incomes in a generation.” Utility bills are set to rise by more than 50% in April, on top of a planned income tax increase and the biggest surge in inflation in decades.