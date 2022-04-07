Sri Lanka medical group warns of catastrophic shortages

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s medical association is warning that hospitals will be unable to provide emergency services in coming weeks because of critical shortages of drugs and medical equipment that will lead to a catastrophic number of deaths if supplies aren’t replenished. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in decades and has endured months of shortages of fuel and other essentials. Protests over the economic troubles have spread nationwide and expanded to criticism of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his politically powerful family. The Sri Lanka Medical Association sent a letter to Rajapaksa on Thursday saying that even emergency treatment won’t be possible soon if the crisis isn’t solved.