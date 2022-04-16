6 arrested in UK after oil tanker climate protest

LONDON (AP) — British police say six people were arrested after climate change activists climbed onto an oil tanker in central London to protest investments in fossil fuel. The Extinction Rebellion climate activism group said two Olympic athletes — gold medal-winning canoeist Etienne Stott and Laura Baldwin — were among those protesting Friday. The oil tanker protest was part of mass climate demonstrations Friday that saw hundreds of activists blocking four key bridges across the British capital, causing disruptions across central London. Extinction Rebellion said thousands of people are expected at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday for more protests.