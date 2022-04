By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

Christian Klein was a teenager the first time he set foot in SAP’s headquarters in Walldorf, Germany as an intern. Now the 41-year-old is CEO of the software giant and steering its revenue shift from licensing fees to cloud computing subscriptions. April marks SAP’s 50th anniversary and the culmination of Klein’s first year as sole CEO. He previously shared the role for several months with co-CEO Jennifer Morgan.