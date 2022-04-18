Liz Weston: Find out and fix what big data says about you

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Information about you — things you may have thought were private — is stored in databases operated by consumer reporting agencies. If there is data to track, there’s a good chance it’s in a database somewhere, including the size of your paychecks, the medications you take or how often you return merchandise. And an error in one of these databases can cost you money or opportunities. So, it’s smart to learn how to check to be sure it’s correct and ask for mistakes to be fixed. In some cases, you can freeze your data to limit access, as you would a credit report.