A key inflation gauge jumped 6.6% in March, most since 1982

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.6% in March compared with a year ago, the highest reading in four decades, further evidence that surging prices are pressuring household budgets and the health of the economy. Yet there were signs in Friday’s report from the Commerce Department that inflation might be slowing from its galloping pace and could be nearing a peak, at least for now.