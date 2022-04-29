Prosecutor: LA funeral home director left remains to rot

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification. He faces more than a decade in jail. Authorities opened an investigation into the Mark B. Allen Mortuary and Cremations Services, Inc., after receiving complaints from families. The mortuary, owned by Mark B. Allen, is now closed. It was not immediately clear whether Allen has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. He faces two misdemeanor charges for each person under the state’s Health and Safety Code. The maximum penalty is $110,000 and 11 years in jail.