Russia makes last-minute bond payment to avoid default

By KEN SWEET and FATIMA HUSSEIN

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Russia has staved off a default on its debt by making a last-minute payment using its precious dollar reserves sitting outside the country. That’s according to U.S. Treasury officials. The amount of the payment was not disclosed, but earlier this month Russia’s finance ministry said it tried to make a $649 million payment due April 6 toward two bonds to an unnamed U.S. bank — previously reported as JPMorgan Chase. At that time, tightened sanctions imposed for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prevented the payment from being accepted, so Moscow attempted to make the debt payment in rubles. Investors and rating agencies did not expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars before a 30-day grace period expired next week.