Man convicted in $60M film finance fraud scheme

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man claiming to be a film financier has been convicted in South Florida of participating in a scheme to steal more than $60 million from investors and producers seeking financing for movies and Broadway shows. Court records show a federal jury in Fort Lauderdale found Jason Van Eman guilty Tuesday of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His sentencing is scheduled for July 21. Prosecutors say Van Eman and a co-defendant offered to help investors and producers fund motion pictures, theater performances and other projects but instead stole the victims’ money.