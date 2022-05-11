Russia continues steel mill airstrikes as Ukraine seeks deal

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces were continuing their airstrikes on the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol and pressing their advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s military. Ukraine has offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of the badly injured fighters trapped inside the mill in the ruined city. Those negotiations are happening as Kyiv prepares for its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, who is is alleged to have gunned down an unarmed civilian riding a bicycle. Meanwhile, Ukraine shut down a pipeline that carries Russian gas across the country to Western Europe.