Davos returns from pandemic with Ukraine, climate in mind

GENEVA (AP) — After a nearly 2-1/2-year hiatus, the Swiss town of Davos is set to again host global elites from business, government and activist groups for the World Economic Forum. Russia’s war in Ukraine and climate change worries are expected to be on many minds at the event starting Monday as concern over the pandemic ebbs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to pipe in virtually. Organizers say the biggest delegation of top Ukrainian government officials to leave the country since the war started are set to attend Davos in person. The hosts invited no Russian officials or business leaders. The last forum took place in 2020 as the pandemic was emerging, and then-U.S. President Donald Trump attended.