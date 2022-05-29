Workers vote to become first unionized Starbucks in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Starbucks has until later this week to file objections after workers at a shop in Birmingham became the first of the company’s outlets in Alabama to vote to organize. Baristas and other employees at a downtown store voted 27-1 to organize in a tally announced Thursday, news outlets reported. They would be represented by Workers United if federal labor officials certify the vote. Company officials didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on whether Starbucks would challenge the vote. It was the latest in a series of wins for labor at Starbucks stores across the nation.