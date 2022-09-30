Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge has rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive. The ruling clouds the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta that would employ 7,500 people. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell finds that under state law, Rivian should be required to pay regular property taxes. She also finds that a local development authority hasn’t proved that Rivian’s plan is “sound, reasonable and feasible,” citing the company’s production and financial challenges. The challenge was brought by opponents of the plant. State and local economic developers say they’re considering an appeal. Rivian declined to comment.

