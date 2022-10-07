Indian workers rescued from job scams in Southeast Asia

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government says it has rescued about 130 Indian workers from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos after they were lured by agents for fake job opportunities in the information technology sector in Thailand. A spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry says some fraudulent IT companies appear to be engaged in digital scamming and forged cryptocurrencies, and that the Indian workers were held captive and forced to commit cyber fraud. He says the companies appear to be operating through agents in Dubai, Bangkok and some Indian cities and are recruiting Indian workers through social media advertisements for fake highly lucrative jobs in Thailand.

