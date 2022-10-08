China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused the U.S. of abusing its export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies. She spoke after the U.S. on Friday updated export controls that included adding certain advanced, high-performance computing chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to its list. Washington says it’s part of efforts to protect its national security.

