Bezos family donates $710M to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

The Bezos Family Foundation announced a $710 million gift to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. It’s the largest gift the center has ever received and one of the largest to go to any single cancer research organization in recent years. The center said Wednesday that the donation will fund 36 new research labs, the building of a large research facility, investments in clinical trial infrastructure and immunotherapy research over ten years. Thomas Lynch, president and director of Fred Hutch, said he worked with the Bezos family to understand what motivated their giving and learned that they deeply valued collaboration in research and treatment.

