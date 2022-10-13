Alexis Ohanian gets sports award, calls for reforms in NWSL

NEW YORK (AP) — Angel City FC founding investor Alexis Ohanian is calling for a safe work environment in the National Women’s Soccer League. The former executive chairman of Reddit and husband of Serena Williams is this year’s recipient of the Champions for Equality Award from the Women’s Sports Foundation. Angel City’s ownership group is majority-female and includes Williams, Natalie Portman, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, Candace Parker and others. Olympic gold medalists Sunisa Lee in gymnastics and Maggie Steffens in water polo also were honored as the Sportswomen of the Year. South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley received the Billie Jean King Leadership Award. Bobsledder Elena Meyers Taylor was given the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award.

