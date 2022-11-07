Kimberly Palmer: 5 ways to save this holiday shopping season

Given higher prices and economic uncertainty, consumers face a lot of pressure this year when it comes to Black Friday and holiday season shopping. By shopping sales early and tracking prices as they fluctuate, people can make sure they get the best deals. It’s also a good idea to layer on cash-back offers and coupon codes wherever possible; apps and browser extensions can help. Shoppers can often pick up additional savings by joining loyalty programs, attending in-person store events and asking for price matches. Talking with friends and family about setting spending limits for gifts this year is also a great strategy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.