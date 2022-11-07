Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules

BEIJING (AP) — Police in northeastern China say seven people have been arrested after a clash between residents and authorities who were enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. China has been reporting new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou. While the numbers remain relatively low, China has relentlessly pursued its strict “zero-COVID” policy. The police department in the Shandong city of Linyi said public security would take strong measures against those who “illegally violated the legal rights of personal protection of citizens.” Anti-pandemic measures have prompted backlashes across the country — a rare challenge to Communist Party authority.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.