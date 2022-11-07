Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules
BEIJING (AP) — Police in northeastern China say seven people have been arrested after a clash between residents and authorities who were enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. China has been reporting new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou. While the numbers remain relatively low, China has relentlessly pursued its strict “zero-COVID” policy. The police department in the Shandong city of Linyi said public security would take strong measures against those who “illegally violated the legal rights of personal protection of citizens.” Anti-pandemic measures have prompted backlashes across the country — a rare challenge to Communist Party authority.