Bid for new trial fails, Elizabeth Holmes awaits sentencing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ bid for a new trial after concluding a key prosecution witness’s recent attempt to contact her wasn’t enough to give award another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors in her blood-testing company. The ruling issued late Monday is the latest setback for Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star who once boasted an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion but is now facing up to 20 years prison that would separate her from her 1-year-old son. The 38-year-old Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18 in San Jose, California.

