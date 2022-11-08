Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:46 PM

Disney posts Q4 results below Wall Street estimates

By The Associated Press

The Walt Disney Co. has posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company said Tuesday it earned $162 million nearly flat compared to the $160 million it earned a year earlier. Revenue grew 9% to $20.15 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $21.27 billion. Disney said it ended the fiscal year with more than 235 million subscribers to its streaming services. That’s above analysts’ expectations of 231.5 million.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content