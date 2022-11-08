Disney posts Q4 results below Wall Street estimates
By The Associated Press
The Walt Disney Co. has posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company said Tuesday it earned $162 million nearly flat compared to the $160 million it earned a year earlier. Revenue grew 9% to $20.15 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $21.27 billion. Disney said it ended the fiscal year with more than 235 million subscribers to its streaming services. That’s above analysts’ expectations of 231.5 million.