Emirates buys 5 Boeing 777 freighters in $1.7B-valued deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-hauled carrier Emirates is buying five Boeing 777 freighters in a deal valued at more than $1.7 billion, further expanding its cargo flight capacity. The two companies made the announcement on Tuesday. Emirates previously announced a $1 billion investment to its cargo flights, including buying two new Boeing 777s and converting 10 Boeing 700-300ER passenger planes into freighter aircraft. The two new aircraft joined Emirates’ fleet in 2022, while the conversions are scheduled to begin in 2023. Emirates already operates 11 Boeing 777 freighters. The airline said this order put its total orders at 200 wide-body aircraft.

