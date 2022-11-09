Hungary’s government sets price cap on eggs, potatoes.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Grocers in Hungary will be ordered to sell eggs and potatoes at prices no higher than they were at the end of September. The measures, announced Wednesday by a government minister, are part of an effort to ease the burden of skyrocketing prices in the Central European country. The cap on egg and potato prices adds to a list of several other grocery items — including granulated sugar, wheat flour, sunflower oil, pork legs, milk and several chicken products — that have had price ceilings in Hungary since February. Hungary’s inflation in October hit 20.1%, a high not seen in more than 20 years and well over the EU average of 10.7%.

