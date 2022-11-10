EU pledges $250m to Moldova to tackle acute energy crisis

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has paid an official visit to Moldova and announced a 250 million-euro (-dollar) support package to help the small nation overcome an acute winter energy crisis amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The EU chief said that Moldova, which neighbors Ukraine, will receive 100 million euros in grants and the same amount again in loans from the 27-nation bloc to help it meet its gas needs this winter, starting Jan. 1. An additional 50 million euros will help the country’s most vulnerable citizens, she said.

By CRISTIAN JARDAN and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

