Michelle Obama shares personal stories of coping in new book

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama says she wrote another book because everyone from her daughters to her girlfriends to strangers who wrote her letters wanted to know how to cope in these anxious times. The former first lady tells People magazine in an interview published on its website Thursday that she wrote “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” to share her coping strategies. The book is set for release on Tuesday. Mrs. Obama says she thinks people learn through stories. Mrs. Obama also is scheduled to open a monthlong, six-city tour on Tuesday to promote the book. The former first lady released her best-selling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.

