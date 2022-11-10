New C-USA TV deal to shift October games to weeknights

DALLAS (AP) — Conference USA’s new media rights deal with ESPN and CBS will include midweek scheduling of football games throughout October. More than half of the C-USA membership is turning over in the next year. The league is trying to increase visibility similarly to the way the Mid-American Conference has by playing football on Tuesdays and Wednesdays late in the season. Joining C-USA next year will be Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State. Kennesaw State is scheduled to join C-USA in 2024. C-USA will eventually be a 10-school conference.

