USPS ready for holiday crush after influx of mail-in ballots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster Service General Louis DeJoy says the postal service gave a solid performance in delivering mail-in ballots for the midterm elections and is ready to dive into the crush of holiday deliveries. DeJoy told the Board of Governors on Thursday that 11.3 billion pieces of mail and 567 million packages were delivered last month. He says the Postal Service Postal Service has stabilized its workforce and is ready for the next challenge of delivering holiday cards and parcel. The Postal Service announced an annual operating loss of $473 million. That’s a third of the previous fiscal year’s loss thanks to a one-time adjustment under the Postal Service Reform Act.

