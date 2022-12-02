After Hawaii crash, NTSB calls for inspection of helicopters

U.S. safety officials are calling for immediate inspection of certain Bell helicopters based on findings from their investigation into a crash in Hawaii. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that U.S. and Canadian regulators should require immediate inspections of hardware used to attach the tail booms to the fuselage on Bell 407 helicopters. The safety board says one of the hardware fittings used to attach the tail to the fuselage was missing and three others showed signs of cracking in the Hawaii crash, which injured the pilot and five passengers. The Bell 407 is a popular helicopter for sightseeing flights and for law enforcement and air ambulances.

By The Associated Press

