Panthers owner settles tax fight over failed practice space

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina county where Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper started building and then abandoned a new $800 million practice facility has reached a settlement over $21 million in sales tax money given to the NFL team. A statement Wednesday night from York County says the Panthers owner will pay back the money. The county says its dispute with Tepper and his company handling the failed project was totally resolved. The settlement came a week after the York County Sheriff’s Office and local prosecutor announced that Tepper and GT Real Estate were under criminal investigation if the public money was misused, emphasizing the probe didn’t mean any wrongdoing happened. Te law enforcement officials had no additional comment after York County announced its settlement.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.