Rivian, Mercedes pause joint European electric van plant

Electric vehicle maker Rivian is setting aside its planned partnership with Mercedes-Benz to produce electric vans in Europe so that it can focus on its existing commercial and consumer business. California-based Rivian said Monday it was putting on “pause” the memorandum of understanding that was signed between the American and German companies in September. That agreement called for a joint-venture European factory that would produce vans for both companies. The companies said revisiting the joint venture in the future remains an option. Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. slipped 2% early Monday and have plunged 74% this year.

