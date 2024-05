The Power County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday at 8 a.m., Power County inmate Boog Dammerung Jay was temporarily released from the Power County Jail for a court approved furlough. Jay was to return to the Power County Jail at 12 p.m. per the court order but failed to return.

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A walkaway is back in custody after turning herself in.

