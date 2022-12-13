Millennial Money: Prepping to buy a home or invest in 2023?

This year has been full of economic uncertainty for many. High inflation has affected the cost of living, making housing, food and gas more expensive. Now that we’re near the end of the year, people may be setting financial goals for 2023. Consider looking at the current state of the economy and using that to shape your goals. This could mean being realistic about what changes you need to make and questions you need to ask yourself to make homeownership, investing and saving possible if those are a part of your 2023 goals.

