Australia’s foreign minister to meet counterpart in China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong says she will meet with her counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing this week as Australia and China mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. The trip signals a continued thaw in the relationship between the nations since Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese won an election victory in May, replacing the more conservative administration of Scott Morrison. The meeting last month between Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first such formal meeting between the leaders of the two nations in six years.

