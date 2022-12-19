Musk’s Twitter rules: A dizzying, whiplash-inducing timeline

Since Elon Musk took control of Twitter in late October, confusion over what is, and what is not allowed on the platform, even what a verified account is, has run rampant. Rules and policies can change daily, or even hourly. Little of what’s transpired at Twitter in almost two months under Musk’s leadership has anything to do with what was originally his biggest complaint about the platform: the scourge of bots, or spam accounts. Here’s a rundown of some of the events, policy changes and confusion that has been a hallmark of Musk’s Twitter.

