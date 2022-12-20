Japanese court says 45-year-old nuclear reactor can operate

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has ruled that a 45-year-old nuclear reactor can continue to operate, rejecting demands by residents that it be suspended because of safety risks. The decision supports the government’s push for greater use of nuclear energy because of possible global fuel shortages and the country’s pledge to reduce carbon emissions. The Osaka District Court’s ruling comes just days before Japan’s Cabinet is expected to approve a new nuclear energy policy that would accelerate restarts of reactors that were idled after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster and extend the operating life of aging reactors.

