Sabres, Pegula Sports & Entertainment hire Roth as COO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment have hired John Roth as chief operating officer. He’ll report to owners Terry and Kim Pegula after spending more than two decades at Fidelity Investments. Roth assumes control of the club’s day-to-day business operations. Kim Pegula remains president of the Sabres and NFL’s Buffalo Bills. She was hospitalized in June for what her family described as unexpected health issues. PSE did not immediately respond to a message seeking an update on Kim Pegula’s health.

