United Airlines posts $843 million profit, bullish on 2023

United Airlines has reported a bigger fourth-quarter profit and higher revenue than Wall Street expected. And United is giving a bullish forecast for 2023. United said Tuesday that it earned $843 million in the fourth quarter. United thinks people will keep traveling despite inflation and concern about the economy. The Chicago-based airline says demand for flights remains strong into the new year, and that will help it cover expected higher costs because of new labor contracts that it’s negotiating with unions, including pilots. The report from United comes on the heels of upbeat comments by its closest rivals, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.