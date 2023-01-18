Opening statements begin in Elon Musk Tesla tweets trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin in a trial that will determine whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk cheated investors by asserting in 2018 tweets that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private. A nine-person jury was seated this week for the case that is expected to include testimony from Musk to explain his thinking while engaged in one of his favorite activities — tweeting on the Twitter service that he now owns. Musk’s tweets fueled a rally in the company’s stock price that abruptly ended a week later after it became apparent that he did not have the funding for a buyout after all.

