Electronic Arts, WestRock fall; Stryker, Peloton rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $9.49 to $84.64.

The chipmaker’s fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Electronic Arts Inc., down $11.92 to $116.76.

The maker of “The Sims”, “FIFA” and other video games cut its revenue forecast for its fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $3.43 to $16.36.

The exercise bike and treadmill company reported strong fiscal second-quarter revenue.

Stryker Corp., up $25.14 to 278.95.

The medical device maker gave investors a strong profit forecast for the year.

Brinker International Inc., down 18 cents to $39.28.

The operator of Chili’s Grill & Bar reported strong financial results, but warned about economic uncertainty potentially hurting its forecasts.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $17.03 to $587.36.

The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

WestRock Co., down $4.97 to $34.27.

The paper and packaging company withdrew its earnings forecast for the year citing economic uncertainty.

Waste Management Inc., down 32 cents to $154.41.

The garbage and recycling hauler’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.