FedEx, Rivian, DraftKings join US companies cutting jobs

FedEx, Rivian Automotive, and DraftKings have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx said Wednesday in an announcement sent to its employees that it is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. Rivian said that it is cutting 6% of its workforce, or about 840 jobs. The online sports betting company DraftKings said that some teams within the company are being reorganized in a bid to increase efficiency, leading to about 140 job cuts.

